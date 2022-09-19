- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed billionaire, Shatta Bandle made it into the headlines over the weekend after photos that went viral on the internet suggested that he has married his baby mama.

The commentary that surrounded the heartwarming photos speculated that Shatta Bandle is now officially off the market.

The social media sensation received a lot of applause and congratulatory messages from netizens and celebrities who were overwhelmed with the good news.

Well, Shatta Bandle has spoken for the first time and according to him, the photos and videos were from his son’s naming ceremony and not a wedding as earlier reported.

As clarified by Shatta Bandle, the colourful ceremony was held in honour of his second child whom he has named Adams.

Shatta Bandle’s naming ceremony attracted almost the entire community as they gathered to witness how the event unfolded with some friends and family of the socialite showing up with money sprayed on Shatta Bandle and the mother of his child.

Below are some Tiktok videos from Shatta Bandle’s son’s trending naming ceremony.

May Allah almighty bless Shatta Bandle and his son!