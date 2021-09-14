type here...
WASSCE; Final year student delivers while writing exams; returns to continue the paper

By Mr. Tabernacle
A final year student of the Gushegu Senior High School (SHS) in the Northern Region gave birth to a baby boy Monday morning, September 13, 2021, while writing the English Language paper in the ongoing WASSCE.

The student (name withheld) was said to have been taken to the Gushegu Municipal Hospital but returned to the school soon after to continue with the examination.

A tutor of the school confirmed the incident. He said the student went into labour around 10 am when she was writing the English Language paper and was assisted by one of the female students to deliver after which the mother and baby were sent to the Gushegu hospital for medical attention.

The tutor said this was the first time the school has recorded such an incident during the WASSCE.

He said the new mother returned to continue with the exams that ended around 11.30 am and has since returned to the hospital.

Checks made at the Gushegu Municipal Hospital indicated that the mother and the child were in stable condition and were due to be discharged soon.

Source:GHPAGE

