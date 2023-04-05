type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWASSCE results of UPSA big girl who beats students leaks, F9 in...
News

WASSCE results of UPSA big girl who beats students leaks, F9 in chains

By Bra Stash
WASSCE results of UPSA big girl who beats students leaks
- Advertisement -

The WASSCE results of the student seen in the viral video beating up small girls in the hostel at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, have been leaked.

She identifies as Queenstar and completed Pacesetters SHS in 2022 with results that could not get her into any of the universities.

One of her female colleagues had rumoured that she slept with lecturers to make her way into the university and to maintain her marks.

A rumor triggered her emotions, which led her to unleash her anger on the girl in a viral video where she was seen beating her up.

Well, apart from the fact that Queenstar is a bodybuilder who has a huge physical advantage over the other girls she bullies, it has emerged that she was not a brilliant student.

Her WASSCE result indicates massive failures recorded in almost all the subjects with a couple of failures (F9).

She reportedly recorded F9 in mathematics, Christian religious studies, economics, and French. Her highest score was a C5 in social studies.

Check out the result slip below…

Meanwhile, it is gathered that the girl Queenstar bullied reported the case to his soldier father who has sent military means to the school to seek redress.

Watch The Videos Below…

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 5, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    4.5mph
    20 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News