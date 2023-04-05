WASSCE results of UPSA big girl who beats students leaks, F9 in chains

- Advertisement -

The WASSCE results of the student seen in the viral video beating up small girls in the hostel at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, have been leaked.

She identifies as Queenstar and completed Pacesetters SHS in 2022 with results that could not get her into any of the universities.

One of her female colleagues had rumoured that she slept with lecturers to make her way into the university and to maintain her marks.

A rumor triggered her emotions, which led her to unleash her anger on the girl in a viral video where she was seen beating her up.

Well, apart from the fact that Queenstar is a bodybuilder who has a huge physical advantage over the other girls she bullies, it has emerged that she was not a brilliant student.

Her WASSCE result indicates massive failures recorded in almost all the subjects with a couple of failures (F9).

She reportedly recorded F9 in mathematics, Christian religious studies, economics, and French. Her highest score was a C5 in social studies.

Check out the result slip below…

Meanwhile, it is gathered that the girl Queenstar bullied reported the case to his soldier father who has sent military means to the school to seek redress.

