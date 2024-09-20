type here...
WASSCE: Students attack teachers for refusing to allow them cheat

By Armani Brooklyn
WASSCE Students attack teachers for refusing to allow them cheat

Christian Methodist Senior High School (Chrimeto) turned into a boxing arena when students attacked teachers in retaliation for their refusal to permit cheating during the ongoing (WASSCE).

According to reports, the confrontation began when students, angered by the teachers’ strict enforcement of examination regulations, started hurling stones at them.

In an interview with TV3, Adanunyo described the terrifying experience, by recounting how he and the Head of Department were warned by a student about a mob threatening to attack them at the school gate if they continued with strict supervision.

WASSCE Students attack teachers for refusing to allow them cheat

“After the integrated science paper, we were warned that students would harm us if we didn’t relax the supervision,” Adanunyo revealed.

“The next day, when the police were not present, students began throwing pure water and stones at us. We were three permanent teachers and two service personnel.

I suggested we leave, but some students took alternative routes and confronted us halfway, accusing me of being too strict and not allowing cheating.”

Adanunyo further noted that the students’ aggression was unprovoked, driven solely by their anger over the educators’ refusal to compromise examination integrity.

Source:GHpage

