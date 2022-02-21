“You’re wasting your time in school while I’m making serious money from money rituals” – 14-year-old school dropout mocks his colleagues (Video)

- Advertisement -

A 14-year-old school dropout has taken to the internet to mock his colleagues who are still in school while he on the other hand is making serious money after dropping out.

According to this boy, he finds it very absurd for a person to spend tons of hours in class just to get employed and paid peanuts in the end.

In the video that has gone rife on the internet, the young body expressed that he’s very happy being “self-employed” at the moment and not wasting his precious time in the classroom.

The new trend of guys who are into money rituals is to pose as “Yahoo boys” meanwhile their source of money is from the devil.

Sadly, a lot of the youths now think it’s stupid to work hard to make earns meat, therefore, they have resorted t the various forms of shortcuts available.

Watch the video below to know more…