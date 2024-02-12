Watch as Dr Grace Boadu’s family beat Ghanaian bloggers black and blue in a trending video

- Advertisement -

5 Ghanaian bloggers were beaten black and blue by the family of Dr Grace Boadu’s family after they visited the family house to make enquiries about the funeral details of the late herbal practitioners.

According to a victim, the family first slapped and landed heavy blows on Papa J, the vlogger who went viral weeks after his interview with Dr Grace Boadu’s uncle revealed that the deceased founder of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic was childless and had no husband at the time of her demise.

After attacking Papa J, the family pounced on the other bloggers to give them the beatings of their lives and also cease their phones.

As if the beatings were not enough, they also destroyed their car and later threw them out of the house like petty thieves.

The bloggers have reported the case to Ejisu Police Command and currently pending investigations.

Watch the video below to know more…

Anyone staying in Grace Boadu’s house would die – Prophet Azuka

Prophet-Azuka-and-Dr-Grace-Boadu

It has been weeks since the sudden and shocking demise of Grace Boadu the CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic but the circumstances and rumours surrounding her death are not ending anytime soon.

In a new update, Prophet Azuka has issued a warning to the family of the late herbal doctor against staying in the deceased house.

According to him, the mysterious death of Grace Boadu is spiritual and the spirit which supposedly took her life is still lurking around the house waiting for its next victim.

He went on to say that the riches of Grace Boadu were acquired with the help of a spirit but she wanted to take the spirit for a fool and this led to the spirit taking her life.

Watch the video below: