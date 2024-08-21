Watch as Maame Serwaa’s millionaire boyfriend sprays massive cash on her on her birthday

type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
Maame Serwaa

Kumawood actress Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, celebrated her 25th birthday on Monday, August 19, 2024.

Maame Serwaa held a private birthday party in the evening at her plush home to celebrate her new milestone.

In a TikTok video sighted by out outfit the actress was spotted with her unidentified boyfriend, who visited her home to celebrate her new age.

In the video, Maame Serwaa’s alleged boyfriend arrived at her home in an unregistered luxurious Range Rover, which appeared to be his newest acquisition.

Ghanaians accuse Maame Serwaa of going under the knife

The young man entered the actress’ bedroom, decorated with red roses and balloons for the special birthday celebration.

Maame Serwaa, beaming with a bright smile and spotting a beautiful black and white dress, embraced and shared a romantic kiss with her boyfriend as he wished her a happy birthday.

The actress’ alleged boyfriend took out bundles of cash from his bag and sprayed many cedi notes on her as she took out her phone to capture the moment.

Source:GHpage

