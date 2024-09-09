Watch as millionaire Nana Ama Mcbrown sprays GHS100 notes on Maame Dokono on her birthday

Celebrated actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, joined a host of celebrities, family, and friends to celebrate the 80th birthday of veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono.

The grand event also marked the launch of her memoir.

The star-studded celebration, held in Accra, was filled with joyful moments as notable personalities from the entertainment industry came together to honour the iconic actress.

Maame Dokono, who has been a pillar in Ghanaian television and film for decades, was surrounded by her loved ones, including her three daughters and her son, who dazzled in elegant outfits that caught the attention of many.

Nana Ama McBrown, known for her infectious energy and generous spirit, was one of the highlights of the event.

In a heartwarming video shared by popular blogger Zionfelix, McBrown is seen approaching Maame Dokono, who was seated at a table with close friends.

As the veteran actress sang and danced in celebration, McBrown showered her with GH¢100 notes, adding a touch of flair and excitement to the already lively atmosphere.

-- AD --

The gesture was met with cheers and applause from the guests, who were thrilled to see the beloved actress honour Maame Dokono in such a generous manner.