type here...
GhPageNewsWatch as millionaire Nana Ama Mcbrown sprays GHS100 notes on Maame Dokono...
News

Watch as millionaire Nana Ama Mcbrown sprays GHS100 notes on Maame Dokono on her birthday

By Armani Brooklyn
Watch as millionaire Nana Ama Mcbrown sparys GHS100 notes on Maame Dokono on her birthday

Celebrated actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, joined a host of celebrities, family, and friends to celebrate the 80th birthday of veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono.

The grand event also marked the launch of her memoir.

The star-studded celebration, held in Accra, was filled with joyful moments as notable personalities from the entertainment industry came together to honour the iconic actress.

Maame Dokono, who has been a pillar in Ghanaian television and film for decades, was surrounded by her loved ones, including her three daughters and her son, who dazzled in elegant outfits that caught the attention of many.

Nana Ama McBrown, known for her infectious energy and generous spirit, was one of the highlights of the event.

In a heartwarming video shared by popular blogger Zionfelix, McBrown is seen approaching Maame Dokono, who was seated at a table with close friends.

As the veteran actress sang and danced in celebration, McBrown showered her with GH¢100 notes, adding a touch of flair and excitement to the already lively atmosphere.

-- AD --

The gesture was met with cheers and applause from the guests, who were thrilled to see the beloved actress honour Maame Dokono in such a generous manner.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, September 9, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
79.8 ° F
79.8 °
79.8 °
70 %
3.7mph
34 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
78 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways