Watch as Rev Obofour goes on his knees to beg Ghanaians to forgive Bishop Amoako Salifu

The Leader and Founder of Anointed Palace Church, Rev. Obofour, has publicly joined calls for forgiveness for Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son.

In a heartfelt plea during last Sunday’s church service, Rev. Obofour called on Ghanaians to extend forgiveness to Bishop Salifu’s family.

Rev Obofour emphasised that the accident, though devastating, was not a deliberate act.

“I feel the pain of the victims of the accident and wish things hadn’t happened the way they did,” the popular man of God stated.

Rev. Obofour extended his empathy to Bishop Salifu Amoako, praising him as a good man, while also acknowledging the challenges that come with raising children.

He noted that both his son and Bishop Salifu’s son attend the same school, and sometimes, youthful exuberance leads to mistakes.



“Sometimes youthful exuberance makes children make silly decisions. He is sorry, so please forgive him,”

