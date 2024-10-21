GhPageNewsWatch as Rev Obofour goes on his knees to beg Ghanaians to...
News

Watch as Rev Obofour goes on his knees to beg Ghanaians to forgive Bishop Amoako Salifu

By Armani Brooklyn
Salifu Amoako
#image_title

The Leader and Founder of Anointed Palace Church, Rev. Obofour, has publicly joined calls for forgiveness for Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son.

In a heartfelt plea during last Sunday’s church service, Rev. Obofour called on Ghanaians to extend forgiveness to Bishop Salifu’s family.

Rev Obofour emphasised that the accident, though devastating, was not a deliberate act.

READ ALSO: Don’t forgive or spare Salifu Amoako & his son – Ghanaians urge families of the deceased girls

Salifu Amoako - GhPage
Salifu Amoako

“I feel the pain of the victims of the accident and wish things hadn’t happened the way they did,” the popular man of God stated.

Rev. Obofour extended his empathy to Bishop Salifu Amoako, praising him as a good man, while also acknowledging the challenges that come with raising children.

-- AD --

He noted that both his son and Bishop Salifu’s son attend the same school, and sometimes, youthful exuberance leads to mistakes.


“Sometimes youthful exuberance makes children make silly decisions. He is sorry, so please forgive him,”

READ ALSO: I sacked the people Salifu Amoako sent to my house – Grandmother of Justine Agbenu

author avatar
Armani Brooklyn
In the end, it wasn't death that surprised me but the stubbornness of life!
See Full Bio
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, October 21, 2024
Accra
light rain
81.6 ° F
81.6 °
81.6 °
77 %
3.6mph
35 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways