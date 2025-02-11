type here...
WATCH: Female university student slaps, bites and beats her lecturer for interrupting her TikTok video

By Armani Brooklyn
A trending video on social media captures the moment a female student pounced on her lecturer like a hungry lion to assault him.

As seen in the trending video, the lecturer only tapped the female student on her shoulder to excuse him because she had blocked the walkway to make her video.

However, the lady got infuriated and swiftly attacked the lecturer.

As seen in the trending clip, the lady heckled heavy insults at her lecturer, tore his clothes and bit his arm in the process.

Amidst the confusion, the lecturer has shared his side of the story in a trending Whatsapp conversation that has surfaced on social media.

Watch the video below to know more…

