Watch: First video from Davido and Chioma’s plush wedding drops

By Armani Brooklyn
Davido

The excitement in the air is contagious as Afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is finally marrying his fiancée, Chioma Rowland.

Videos circulating on social media capture the joyous atmosphere as the Adeleke family prepares for the highly anticipated event.

One of the trending videos shows Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Davido’s uncle, posing for photographs with the singer’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke.

Grid of Davido-and-Chioma
Davido-and-Chioma

The presence of such high-profile family members shows the significance of the occasion.

Another video features Davido himself, dressed in traditional Yoruba attire, capturing the essence of his rich cultural heritage.

The Afrobeat icon is seen smiling and posing with Governor Adeleke, highlighting the close bond within the family.

The marriage ceremony is set to commence, with members of the Adeleke family gathering for group photographs, encapsulating the joyous spirit of the day.

The scene is a blend of opulence and tradition, reflecting both the family’s status and their deep-rooted cultural values.

