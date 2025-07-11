type here...
Watch how Hawa Koomson was beaten like a criminal at the Ablekuma South rerun election

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian politician, Hawa Koomson has faced the wrath of the people of Ablekuma South.

Today, July 11, a rerun election was organized at the Ablekuma South constituency.

While the NDC bigwigs went to support their candidate, the NPP bigwigs also took time off their busy schedule to support their candidate.

It is reported that, during the election, a misunderstanding occurred leading to a fight between the two major political parties in Ghana.

In a viral video, one could see politician Hawa Koomson on the ground as a group of men pounce on her.

The beating continued until some people from the NPP party went to rescue the politician.

It is yet to be uncovered what triggered the group of men to assault Hawa Koomson.

Meanwhile, Gh Page promises to update its avid readers should there be any new developments.

