GhPageEntertainmentWatch how Jackie Appiah flaunted her Hermes shoes and Off-White bag on...
Entertainment

Watch how Jackie Appiah flaunted her Hermes shoes and Off-White bag on her 39th birthday

By Armani Brooklyn
Watch how Jackie Appiah flaunted her Ghc12k shoes and Ghc 11k bag for her birthday
Ghanaian star actress, Jackie Appiah celebrated her 39th birthday yesterday in her hometown.

Videos from the birthday ceremony that have surfaced online confirm that the actress travelled all the way from Accra to the Ashanti Region to mark her birthday with her people.

Jackie Appiah handed a 10-unit public toilet (water closet) facility she constructed for the people.

In addition to the public WC, the actress donated a newly constructed borehole for the town. She also gifted student mattresses, school bags, food, and toiletries, among other items, to the natives.

As we all know, Jackie is a top-notch fashionista and always likes to step out elegantly.

In the videos, Jackie can be seen dressed in a colourful African print well-tailored by her designer with an off-white leather side bag and black Hermes sneakers.

As usual, Jackie Appiah’s makeup was perfectly executed to compliment her looks.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

