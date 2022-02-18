Watch how Mzgee shunned Amanda Jissih at an event after she blasted her for TT’s audio leak (Video)

- Advertisement -

Amanda Jissih and Mzgee, beefing each other lowkey and this viral video confirms the earlier rumours that went viral on the internet some weeks ago.

A new video from an event that has surfaced on the internet shows the tremendous tension between the two female celebrities.

Apparently, the two appear to be at loggerheads because when Amanda Jissih harshly lambasted and slammed Mzgee following the begging infamous audio of actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, which was believed to have been released by MzGee.

In this video that has given rise to a fresh conversation piece on the internet, Mzgee refused to exchange pleasantries with Amanda Jissih after walking to a table and being seated next to her.

Amanda Jissih also equally ignored her and minded her business.

