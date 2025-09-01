Watch how Odo Bronii and her mother refused to shake hands with Daddy Lumba’s sister during the one week

Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Bronii, and her mother have once again made it into the trends for the wrong reasons.

A disturbing video that was captured at the one-week celebration of the late musician has surfaced online.

In the video available at the news desk of Gh Page, Daddy Lumba’s younger sister, Faustina Fosu was shaking hands with the family of Odo Bronii as culture demands.

It could be seen that Faustina Fosu among others shook hands with almost everyone but when it got to Odo Bronii and her mother, the unexpected happened.

One could see that after noticing that Faustina Fosu was approaching her to shake hands with her, the mother of Odo Bronii acted as though she was busy.

Sadly enough, after Odo Bronii saw what transpired between her mother and Faustina Fosu, she followed suit, refusing to shake hands with Faustina Fosu.

This has confirmed reports that indeed, things are not the same as they appear on the surface among the family members of the late Daddy Lumba.