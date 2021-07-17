type here...
GhPageEntertainmentWatch how two men show off their wealth as they stone each...
Entertainment

Watch how two men show off their wealth as they stone each other with stacks of money (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
two men stone each other with money-1
- Advertisement -

Nigerians have proven to the world that they know how to live largely. We mean, when they have money they flaunt it like it’s nobody’s business.

A video which is making rounds on the internet and sighted by GhPage.com shows two men having a ‘money fight’ at the home of Nigerian nightlife entrepreneur and socialite Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana.

The guests had arrived on the eve of Cubana’s mother’s burial which took place Friday, July 16, 2021. And not only did they come with their exotic cars, but they also brought along stacks of money to lavish at the funeral.

The men were filmed stoning each other with wads of cash in a sitting room amid cheers and screams from other guests present.

Watch the video HERE.

Nigerians who hardly hesitate to share their thoughts on a trending issue swiftly took to social media to react to the scene.

Check out some comments from netizens compiled below:

adinmasomadina wrote: Nsogbu di ?

thedeltabeauty: Money don suffer for this life ???

jackiemullah: The Cubans gang telling us that: Empower your circle (friends)..Only you no fit do convoy..Only you no fit shutdown..SHOW YOUR FRIENDS THAT WAY TOOO ??

kwamezack_: This is ritual money, no man will play with his hard earn money this way.

its.giftie: In this life ehhn, just make money. Wealth attracts wealth.

toben_guzman: Vanity upon vanity

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, July 17, 2021
Accra
light rain
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
3.2mph
75 %
Sat
77 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
79 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News