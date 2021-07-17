- Advertisement -

Nigerians have proven to the world that they know how to live largely. We mean, when they have money they flaunt it like it’s nobody’s business.

A video which is making rounds on the internet and sighted by GhPage.com shows two men having a ‘money fight’ at the home of Nigerian nightlife entrepreneur and socialite Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana.

The guests had arrived on the eve of Cubana’s mother’s burial which took place Friday, July 16, 2021. And not only did they come with their exotic cars, but they also brought along stacks of money to lavish at the funeral.

The men were filmed stoning each other with wads of cash in a sitting room amid cheers and screams from other guests present.

Watch the video HERE.

Nigerians who hardly hesitate to share their thoughts on a trending issue swiftly took to social media to react to the scene.

Check out some comments from netizens compiled below:

adinmasomadina wrote: Nsogbu di ?

thedeltabeauty: Money don suffer for this life ???

jackiemullah: The Cubans gang telling us that: Empower your circle (friends)..Only you no fit do convoy..Only you no fit shutdown..SHOW YOUR FRIENDS THAT WAY TOOO ??

kwamezack_: This is ritual money, no man will play with his hard earn money this way.

its.giftie: In this life ehhn, just make money. Wealth attracts wealth.

toben_guzman: Vanity upon vanity