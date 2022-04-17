- Advertisement -

Moesha Babiinoti Boduong is back in the news again and it’s all for the wrong reasons as she has been seen in a new video sipping on a cocktail.

The latest spotting of the former socialite, who gave her life to Christ months ago, was inside what looked like a restaurant as she hung out with some friends on Easter Friday.

In the video sighted on Instagram by GHPage, Moesha recorded herself admitting that the content of her glass was alcoholic.

Even though she claims “God had told her to stop drinking alcohol”, she said that she loves to drink sometimes because she’s a “stubborn daughter” … in this instance.

“I am going to have alcohol and God is going to keep disturbing my life. God says I should stop taking alcohol. I am God’s stubborn daughter and there is nothing he can do about it,” Moesha was heard saying in the video.

She added: “I like to drink alcohol sometimes and I know he is going to make me upset on my way home.”

Moesha then went on to wish her fans and followers “Happy Easter” before she picked up another glass of raw alcohol and took a sip before being told that it was supposed to be mixed with a soft drink.

Public responses to the video on social media are not anything good to write home about.

While many believe Moesha Boduong might still be battling some level of psychological issues, others asserted that her repentance is not a true reflection of the life she’s currently portraying.

Some fans say she never changed from her old ways and could soon be back doing what she claims to have given up on to become a born-again Christian.