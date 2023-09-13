type here...
Entertainment

Watch moment Burna Boy found out about Mohbad’s death during live IG session (Video)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A video has surfaced online showing Burna Boy’s reaction when he first found out about Mohbad’s death during his live Instagram session.

The Nigerian Grammy award-winning artist, Burna Boy wasn’t left out in feeling this way to as a video online shows moment he also heard the news.

The self-styled Odogwu was having an Instagram live session when he began seeing fans commenting ‘Rip to Mohbad’.

This got him puzzled, when a few more people wrote similar thing, he had to draw the attention of one of team to the news.

Apparently, they all hadn’t heard the news at the time and they were all left clearly shocked.

Watch video below:

