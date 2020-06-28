Watch Nana Ama McBrown’s amazing performance of Stonebwoy’s ‘Obiaa wo ne master’

- Advertisement -

Renowned Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown has proved countless times that she is undoubtedly very talented and versatile.

The actress thrilled her audience with a live performance of Stonebwoy’s ‘Obiaa wo ne master’ yesterday,27th June, 2020, on her show.

Nana Ama McBrown proved that she is not only a good actress but a great and exceptional performer as well.

The mother of one performed Stonebwoy’s song so beautifully which actually stunned her guests on the show, including Stonebwoy himself.

This is not the first time the actress has performed her rendition of popular Ghanaian songs such as Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Things Fall Apart’, Samini’s ‘My Own’ and several others which she nailed perfectly.

The popular actress has also performed on several big shows in Ghana and always left her audience begging for more.

Nana Ama McBrown has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry and is loved by all and sundry.