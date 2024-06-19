Watch out for me as I consider attempting the sing-a-thon again – Afua Asantewaa tells Ghanaians

Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has announced her intention to make another bid for the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing session.

This decision comes following her unsuccessful attempt in December 2023.

In a recent interview with GHONE TV, Aduonum expressed her determination to pursue the record once again, despite falling short in her previous endeavor.

Drawing parallels to the resilience of presidential candidates who continue campaigning after losses and the perseverance of the Black Stars in football tournaments, she emphasized her commitment to achieving her goal.

“I am still considering embarking on another attempt at the sing-a-thon record,” Aduonum affirmed during the interview.

“Just like presidential candidates don’t give up on their ambitions after losing elections, and our national football team keeps striving for success despite setbacks, I am determined to make another push for the Guinness World Record.”

Recall that in December 2023, Aduonum made headlines with her ambitious attempt to break the record, aiming to surpass the existing mark for the longest continuous singing session.

While she did not achieve her goal during that attempt, she remains undeterred and optimistic about her chances in the future.

Aduonum, known for her passion for music and media presence has since garnered support from fans and well-wishers for her perseverance and dedication to breaking barriers.

Her renewed effort to set a new Guinness World Record reflects her unwavering spirit and commitment to achieving personal milestones.