Watch: Showbeezy Drops Official Video for Atamfo Remix Featuring Oseikrom Sikanii

Entertainment

By Armani Brooklyn
Award-winning Ghanaian entertainer and musician born Sam Sarfo but professionally known as Showbeezy has finally dropped the official music video for Atamfo remix which features Oseikrom Sikani.

In the awe-inspiring song, Showbeezy recounted how friends betrayed him despite being there for them when they needed him.

He also thanked God for how far he has brought him despite life’s struggles.

Oseikrom Sikanii, who did marvellously well, also cast our minds back to 2023, when he dropped his song ‘Twatis’, which enjoyed massive radio and TV airplay.

He also hinted at completing his own house this year.

The music video was shot in South Africa.

