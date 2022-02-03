- Advertisement -

A video of two ladies showcasing their naughty side in the bedroom department has got social media users scratching their heads about the decadence in our contemporary society.

As sighted in the footage going viral with the speed of light, the young ladies who attended a party were seen drinking juice from a glass shaped like a manhood.

It is not clear whether they stormed the venue with their own glass or it was the choice of drinking ware offered to guests at the event.

They seductively placed the tip of the glass in their mouths and sucked on it as though they were performing a blow job on the real manhood before gulping down the content of the glass.

Comments that have trailed the video are ladened with outrage over the level of insanity these slay queens parade on social media for attention.

Watch the video below