type here...
GhPageLifestyleWatch how these Slay Queens show off their BJ skills on a...
Lifestyle

Watch how these Slay Queens show off their BJ skills on a bottle shaped like manhood [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
slay queens blow job
- Advertisement -

A video of two ladies showcasing their naughty side in the bedroom department has got social media users scratching their heads about the decadence in our contemporary society.

As sighted in the footage going viral with the speed of light, the young ladies who attended a party were seen drinking juice from a glass shaped like a manhood.

It is not clear whether they stormed the venue with their own glass or it was the choice of drinking ware offered to guests at the event.

They seductively placed the tip of the glass in their mouths and sucked on it as though they were performing a blow job on the real manhood before gulping down the content of the glass.

Comments that have trailed the video are ladened with outrage over the level of insanity these slay queens parade on social media for attention.

Watch the video below

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 3, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    25 %
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News