Watch the FULL 3 minutes trending bedroom video of Congo’s president’s daughter

Claudia Sassou-Nguesso, daughter of Congo’s president, Denis Sassou-Nguesso, has become a topic of widespread discussion on social media following the leak of a private video.

According to reports, the footage was allegedly shared by her ex-boyfriend after a failed blackmail attempt in which he reportedly demanded $2 million from Claudia, which she refused to pay.

Social media users have expressed mixed reactions, with some criticizing Claudia’s decision to allow such moments to be recorded.

Others have condemned the ex-boyfriend’s actions, labelling it as a severe breach of privacy.

