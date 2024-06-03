type here...
Watch the full electrifying performance of Afronita and Abigail at the BGT finals

By Armani Brooklyn
Watch the full performance of Afronita and Abigail at the BGT finals

Founder of Afro Star Kids Academy Afronita and her dance protégé Abigail Dromo gave an entertaining performance in the Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) finals that was held on the night of Sunday, June 2, 2024.

This comes after they had successfully secured a spot in the finals with their captivating performance in the semifinal.

The two Ghanaian dancers rocked an African print attire as they mounted the stage to impress the judges and the crowd with their exceptional performance.

They danced to Fuse ODG’s Antenna, as they did in their dazzling auditions to the talent show, a song by Reggie ‘n’ Bollie and a medley of songs.

While performing, the crowd cheered them on, and all four judges had smiles on their faces throughout their electrifying performance in the finals of the show.

Initially, Afronita and Abigail were favourites to win the show as they performed dazzlingly in their auditions, the semifinals and even the talent show finals but they came third.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

