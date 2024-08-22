Watch the full plush wedding ceremony of Kwaku Manu’s ex-wife’s marriage to her rich obroni husband

The exclusive wedding video of Diane, the ex-wife of popular Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu, has surfaced online.

The video shows the simple yet lavish marriage ceremony to her wealthy “obroni” (foreign) husband.

The videos, which have quickly gone viral on social media, offer a glimpse into the special day that has since captured the attention of many.

Diane and her new husband opted for simplicity in their attire by choosing understated outfits that showed the love and joy of the occasion.

Despite the modest scale of the event, the wedding was nothing short of extravagant, as evident in the elegant decorations and the sumptuous food served to the guests.

The event, held in the United States, saw a significant turnout of Ghanaians from the diaspora, who came together to support Diane on her big day.

It’s a common tradition among the Ghanaian community abroad to rally around each other during significant life events, and this wedding was no exception.

Among the attendees was popular TikToker, Obaa Cee, who played a prominent role in the celebration.

Known for her vibrant personality, Obaa Cee was seen actively participating in the ceremony by providing unwavering support to Diane as a “sister from another mother.”

