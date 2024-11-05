type here...
Twene Jonas almost arrested by the US police; Here’s why (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Twene Jonas
Twene Jonas

Twene Jonas, the well-known Ghanaian political critic based in the U.S. was almost arrested by the US police while live-streaming on TikTok.

During his usual public rants about Ghanaian politics and government shortcomings, he approached a church unintentionally, where his loud commentary raised concerns.

The congregants, disturbed by the noise, reported Twene Jonas to the police for public disturbance.

Twene Jonas - GhPage
Twene Jonas


The Police arrived shortly after and questioned Twene Jonas, who explained that he was a content creator filming a live video.

Following the discussion, Jonas quickly packed up and left the area to avoid any further confrontations.

Jonas, who frequently uses his platform to criticize Ghanaian leadership and showcase aspects of U.S. life, has garnered a substantial following for his no-holds-barred approach.

