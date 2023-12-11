WATCH: Viral nanny, Rosie shows off her children for the first time – Video trends

- Advertisement -

Rosie, the nanny who went viral on social media for loving the children of her employer days ago has finally shown the face of her own children in public for the first time.

She had previously disclosed in an interview that she was the mother of three children—two boys and one girl.

In the video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, Rosie sat down with her children and her adult daughter was shown playing happily with her mother.

Rosie revealed that, the Lebanese family she worked for in Lebanon were very and welcomed her completely.

The video of her biological family has sent shock through people who thought she was young and had no family of her own.

Watch the video below