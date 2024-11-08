Wate Bi Da- Mahama Says As He Fires Akufo Addo For Making A Statue For Himself

Former president and the flag bearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the statue of the president of Ghana, president Akufo Addo.

The former president reacted to the statue of the president when he was campaigning with a group of people ahead of the December 7 general election.

John Mahama stated that there is no sense in the statue made and unveiled by the president.

According to him, it is unwise for one to honor themselves, suggesting that the president could have done things better by making Ghanaians honor him.

He noted that the president could have made his good work speak for him instead of doing things like a dictator.