Hon. Kofi Dzamezi who is the Minister of Religious Affairs has announced that waving on handkerchiefs in churches will be prohibited when churches resume on Sunday.

His comment comes after President Akufo-Addo review measures he had adopted to ease the ban on social gatherings which were imposed as part of measures to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 in Ghana.

The President in his recent address revealed: “Twenty-five per cent (25%) attendance, with a maximum number of one hundred (100) congregants, can worship at a time in church or at the mosque, with a mandatory one-metre rule of social distancing between congregants.”

But the Minister of Religious Affairs at the Ministry of Information press briefing on Monday [May 1] stated that Churches across the Country must not engage in crowd dancing and waving of handkerchiefs.

He went on and added that pre-packaged communion products and offering bowls (containers) must be made available at the entrance of Churches during service and the Churches must discourage group dancing, shouting, sharing of pens or items, and also disinfect microphones immediately after use by an individual.

Hon. Kofi Dzamezi warned that individuals, Churches and institutions that fail to comply with the directives will be appropriately dealt with and have their outfits being closed down.

He instructed that Churches should register with the Registrar General to aid easy tracing and also monitoring.