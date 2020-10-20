Wayoosi for the first time shows off his girlfriend (Photos)

Popular Kumawood actor Wayoosi born Joseph Nana Osei Kofi has for the first taken to social media to show off his girlfriend after his long battle with his kidney malfunction.

The young lady who is yet to be identified was first spotted at the outdooring of Rev. Obofour’s triplets at his East Legon mansion walking and hanging around Wayoosi but everyone saw it to be one of those things.

But weeks down the line, the actor has taken to his social media handle to state the relationship between himself and the beautiful young lady.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, Wayoosi used the opportunity to preach to peace ahead of the upcoming elections saying that he was not ready to loose his girlfriend due to someone’s political ambition.

He posted: “Ghana ?? We Need Peace In Our Coming Election, How Would I Lost This Beautiful Lady And My Family All Because Of Politics. ??Stand For Peace????“

See the photos below:

Wayoosi has vowed never to take in alcohol or meat again after he finally recovered from kidney failure.

Years ago, the popular comic actor bragged about his ability to consume over seven bottles of hard liquor each day and his ability to go ahead with his normal duties without getting drunk.

Not long after he granted an interview and made this statement, he was struck with a kidney problem that got him bed-ridden for weeks.