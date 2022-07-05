type here...
Wayoosi & Oboy Siki clash on radio over Asantewaa & Mcbrown
Entertainment

Wayoosi & Oboy Siki clash on radio over Asantewaa & Mcbrown

By Armani Brooklyn
Wayoosi & Oboy Siki clash on radio over Asantewaa & Mcbrown
Nana Ama Mcbrown and the Tiktok stars issue has refused to vanish from the internet after it gained ground on the internet about a week ago.

The whole fuss began after some Tittok stars slammed Nana Ama Mcbrown for trying to take their daily bread by monopolising the social media platforms.

These words from the arrogant Tiktok stars triggered Lilwin to share a video of himself to blast and slander the socialites for their insolence.

Amidst the brouhaha, Kumawood stars, Oboy Siki and Wayoosi have shared their two cents over the whole matter in question.

Speaking on Sompa FM earlier today, the two comic actors threw their support behind Lilwin and Nana Ama Mcbrown.

According to Oboy Siki and Wayoosi, the Tiktok stars should humble themselves because they are yet to become superstars.

Wayoosi for instance told them point-blank to respect Nana Ama Mcbrown because she’s miles ahead of them as far as the Ghanaian movie industry.

Oboy Siki on the other hand expressed his displeasure over Lilwin’s attack on the Tiktok stars because it was an intentional attempt by them to gain relevance.

Watch the video below to know more…

Surprisingly, Nana Ama Mcbrown whom the TikTok stars attacked and slammed in a superfluous manner is yet to comment on the whole saga.

She has turned a blind eye to all the shenanigans because they don’t merit a back and forth banter with her.

    Source:Ghpage

