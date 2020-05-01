- Advertisement -

Prophet Michael Adu, widely known as Demon Breaker speaking on Net2 Tv last Wednesday said that actor Wayoosi lost his mother as a result of a car gift given to him (Wayoosi) by Rev. Obofour.

Demon Breaker revealed that the car given to Wayoosi by Rev. Obofour wasn’t for free but rather Obofuor spiritually got paid.

He added that most of the gift these so-called prophets gift their church members are in return of sacrifice.

In the voice of Demon Breaker he said this on the show with regards to the subject; “The family of Wayoosi did their personal search into the death and found out it was as a result of the gift her son received.”

The Kumawood actor, Wayoosi has finally come out upon several calls by loved ones to clear the air on all the allegations levelled against Rev Obofour and issues regarding the death of his mother.

Taking a bite on the matter, Wayoosi speaking in an exclusive interview with Rashad on GhpageTV said all the claims by Demon Breaker are all false as his mother died at an old age of 73 years and that is no news for a woman to die at her age.

More as he spoke in the interview, Wayoosi stated unequivocally that her mother’s death was a result of sickness she suffered for 3 years.

He also said the death of her mum has nothing to do with the man of God as the car was given to him a year after her mum’s burial so he doesn’t see how logical and the rationale these allegations can exist.

“Rev Obofour gave me the car a year after my mother’s death. He surprised me with the car at his wife’s birthday, I least expected it” Wayoosi said.

He recounted how he met Obofour, saying, as at the time her mother died, he didn’t have any contact with Rev.Obofuor and it was even through Big Akwesi he came into contact with him which was a year after.