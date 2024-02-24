type here...
“We achieved our target and made my wife a heroine”; Afua Asantewaa’s husband react to disqualification news

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
The husband of Afua Asantewaa, Kofi Owusu Aduonum has finally reacted after the Guinness World Record confirmed that his wife was unsuccessful with her Singathon.

The sports journalist who labelled her wife as her heroine showered praises on her for embarking on the sing-a-thon.

According to him, the primary goal of the five-day event was to promote Ghanaian music to the world and believes that it was achieved.

We believe we have achieved our target of sending Ghana’s music out there or globally“.

Mr Aduonum added that the sing-a-thon by his wife also projected the country in a positive light to the rest of the world.

