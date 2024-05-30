We apologize for our insensitive comments- Lilwin

Kumawood actor who doubles as a movie producer and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has finally rendered an unqualified apology to Mr. and Mrs. Ampomah, and Ghanaians at large.

The actor has released a new communique where he and his management team said they regret their initial actions.

Lilwin via his communique sent his condolences to the bereaved family and wished Mr. Ampomah a speedy recovery as he is set to undergo surgery.

They added that, they apologize for their earlier utterances, which many have regarded as “insensitive”.

Meanwhile, the actor has postponed the Sunyani edition of the premiere of “A Country Called Ghana”.

According to the communique released by the actor and his management team, they are in a state of melancholy, mourning the youngster who lost his life during the accident.