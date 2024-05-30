type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentWe apologize for our insensitive comments- Lilwin
Entertainment

We apologize for our insensitive comments- Lilwin

By Musah Abdul

Kumawood actor who doubles as a movie producer and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has finally rendered an unqualified apology to Mr. and Mrs. Ampomah, and Ghanaians at large.

The actor has released a new communique where he and his management team said they regret their initial actions.

Lilwin via his communique sent his condolences to the bereaved family and wished Mr. Ampomah a speedy recovery as he is set to undergo surgery.

They added that, they apologize for their earlier utterances, which many have regarded as “insensitive”.

Meanwhile, the actor has postponed the Sunyani edition of the premiere of “A Country Called Ghana”.

According to the communique released by the actor and his management team, they are in a state of melancholy, mourning the youngster who lost his life during the accident.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Thursday, May 30, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
83.7 ° F
83.7 °
83.7 °
72 %
2.8mph
73 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways