We are a bit disappointed- NPP speak after Akwatia by-election

The New Patriotic Party has expressed disappointment in the people of Akwatia and themselves following the just-ended by-election.

Speaking after the proclamation of the election results by the Electoral Commission, the spokesperson formally concealed defeat.

However, he expressed disappointment, stating “We are a bit disappointed because that wasn’t what we expected but the constituents have spoken so we take it in good faith”.

The spokesperson feels that “To some extent, we disappointed him because he has lost his life in trying to maintain the seat. He won, he had run every bit of his life chasing to restore his honour and dignity to his constituents”.

Adding that “Somewhere along the line he lost when the Supreme Court gave the first ruling and it was left with the Koforidua court to decide on it”.