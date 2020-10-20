We are all not perfect-Yolo actor Drogba tells Cyril amid social media trolls

- Advertisement -

A strong figure of the YOLO series whose role in the film till date is one of the liked, John Peasah popularly known as Bra Charles/Drogba has added his voice to the ongoing social media backlash on Cyril.

Coming to the defence of Aaron Adatsi, Bra Charles on social media shared a photo of himself and colleague actor with a caption, advising him to forget everybody and focus on his life.

He wrote; “Bro forget everybody ..we’re all not prefect…anyone who think is perfect should cast the first stone …remember these words in Yolo …Just know we Dey your back …all the best bro”

Cyril has been on the hot seat facing heavy trolls after it came out that he had impregnated a lady(his fiancee) and has a baby with his girlfriend after preaching abstinence in the popular television series, YOLO.

The actor amid the heavy backlash has released a statement detailing his reason for having a son before officially walking down the aisle as many had expected him to have done.

After the release of his statement, netizens are still not happy about the turn of events bashed him asking that he shuts up because nothing he would say can convince them.

