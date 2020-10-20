type here...
GhPage Entertainment We are all not perfect-Yolo actor Drogba tells Cyril amid social media...
Entertainment

We are all not perfect-Yolo actor Drogba tells Cyril amid social media trolls

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Bra Chales and Cyril- Eyram
Bra Chales and Cyril- Eyram
- Advertisement -

A strong figure of the YOLO series whose role in the film till date is one of the liked, John Peasah popularly known as Bra Charles/Drogba has added his voice to the ongoing social media backlash on Cyril.

Coming to the defence of Aaron Adatsi, Bra Charles on social media shared a photo of himself and colleague actor with a caption, advising him to forget everybody and focus on his life.

He wrote; “Bro forget everybody ..we’re all not prefect…anyone who think is perfect should cast the first stone …remember these words in Yolo …Just know we Dey your back …all the best bro”

Bra Charles
Bra Charles

Cyril has been on the hot seat facing heavy trolls after it came out that he had impregnated a lady(his fiancee) and has a baby with his girlfriend after preaching abstinence in the popular television series, YOLO.

The actor amid the heavy backlash has released a statement detailing his reason for having a son before officially walking down the aisle as many had expected him to have done.

After the release of his statement, netizens are still not happy about the turn of events bashed him asking that he shuts up because nothing he would say can convince them.

READ THE PRESS STATEMENT BELOW;

Cyril Post
Cyril Post

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
88 %
2.5mph
75 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
79 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News