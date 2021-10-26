- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and AMG rapper Medikal who appeared before the court today were granted a 100k bail after spending days in police custody.

Shatta Wale pleaded not guilty to the charge of publishing false news and causing fear and panic.

Shatta Wale’s accomplices, Nana Dope, Deportee, and Gangee were also accused of abetment of crime.

On the other hand, Medikal also pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful display of arms and ammunition.

Well, the two top musicians have finally spoken after they were granted bail.

In a video chanced upon by GhPage, Shatta Wale showed appreciation to God and everyone who supported him throughout his ordeal.

“We thank Allah for everything, we thank Allah for bringing me out. Shout out to everybody who has supported me and I want to say God is alive”, Shatta Wale stated.

Watch the video below;