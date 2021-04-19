- Advertisement -

Mr Bright Appiah, who is the director of Child Rights International Ghana has revealed that more Ghanaian celebrities will be going to court after Akuapem Poloo‘s.

He stated in a new interview and as monitored by GHPage.com said that, his organisation has profiled the accounts of most Ghanaian celebrities and very soon, they will be going to court.

“Once you involve a child in that process, Child Rights will come after you and that is what people must understand. We didn’t send the lad(Akuapem Poloo) to the police station because of her nudity. But once your action directly or indirectly affects a child, they should expect to see us irrespective of who you are.” He stated

“We have profiled most of the celebrities accounts and we have seen the way and manner they are dealing with their children and very soon, some of them will be put before the court” Bright Appiah added.

Bright Appiah had also revealed that he didn’t want Akuapem Poloo to end up in jail.According to him, he made several efforts to get the matter settled out of court.

He went on to reveal how he wanted Akuapem Poloo to set up a fund of 60,000 Ghana cedis for her child and even when she couldn’t come up with the total sum – his organisation opted to assist her after Poloo was able to gather a meagre 6,000 cedis.

That effort couldn’t materialise after her new lawyer and manager had reached out to them and said that, they feel the case wouldn’t go anywhere so they are not willing to proceed with that arrangement.

That’s the extent, he added, they were willing to help.

Mr Bright Appiah jumped into action after his outfit deemed the photo the actress known in real life as Rosemond Alade Brown posted was an outright infringement on her child’s rights.

After filing the case, Akuapem Poloo was invited to the Headquarters of the Police Criminal Investigations Department and was subsequently arraigned before the court following preliminary investigations.

Akuapem Poloo took down the photo after coming out to explain the concept behind it and begged the general public to forgive her amid tears.

She was then asked by Child Rights International to render an official apology to the general public for posting a photo.

Poloo’s artistic impression explanation did not hold and it got the case to be pushed further to be heard in a court of law.

Authorities at the CRI and social welfare asked the actress to publicly apologise but reports have it that the manager of Akuapem Poloo was rude and stopped her from making such a move.

In a related development, The former gender minister, Rachel Nana Adwoa Appoh claims Nana Ama Mcbrown could have also been in jail for kissing her daughter.