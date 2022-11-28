- Advertisement -

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has stated that Ghana is ready for their last Group H match against Uruguay on Friday, December 2.

Kudus was man of the match when the Black Stars defeated South Korea in their second group match by 3-2 in a very competitive game.

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan nearly cries on live TV during Ghana’s against South Korea

He scored a brace and Mohammed Salisu scored the third.

In a pitch-side interview after the match, Kudus said the Black Stars are 100% prepared for their last group match against Uruguay.

“We are fully confident going into the Uruguay game. We are coming in 100%,” he said.

The Ajax playmaker also said Ghana came into the game against South Korea for three points. “We wanted the three points and go it, Thanks to God”.

READ ALSO: I’m a better player than Neymar – Kudus Mohammed brags

He further thanked his teammates for their contribution to the Black Stars victory. “I want to thank all my teammates for playing their part [in my winning the man of the match.”

Credit: Pulsegh Sports