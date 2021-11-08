We are going to use funerals to boost Ghana’s tourism – Mark Okraku Mantey reveals

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian entertainment guru and politician, Mark Okraku Mantey has revealed that Ghana’s tourism industry has advanced plans to use funerals to boost its sector in the coming months.

According to Mark Okraku Mantey who is the current deputy minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, funerals can be used to attract foreigners into the country if it is well planned and seen as a cash cow venture.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on this yet to be visualized agenda, Mark Okraku Mantey revealed that he and his boss, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal are tirelessly working behind the scenes to make this dream become reality.

Throwing more light on how funerals can be smartly used to boost the tourism industry, Mark Okraku Mantey stated that practically every burial in Ghana has a variety of cultural presentations, and the ministry wants to take advantage of this chance to enhance tourism.

This revelation has received mixed reactions from Ghanaians. Whiles others believe that this can move will become a huge success.

The rest have also projected that it will be a flop therefore Mark and his boss should come up with something better.