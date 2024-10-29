GhPageEntertainmentWe Are Happy She Is Dead- NDC Supporters Jubilate Over Akua Donkor’s...
We Are Happy She Is Dead- NDC Supporters Jubilate Over Akua Donkor's Death

By Mzta Churchill
Akua Donkor
Akua Donkor

Some of the supporters of the NDC, led by former president and presidential candidate, John Mahama have stated that nothing tickles them- not even the death of a person.

The founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party is dead, and the majority of Ghanaians have shown that they are in a state of melancholy.

Despite her being human and prone to mistakes, almost all Ghanaians have expressed shock following her sudden demise.

But the story is not the same with some supporters of the NDC as they have shown that they are in a state of gay following Akua Donkor’s death.


In a new video sighted by Gh Page, some NDC supporters are seen saying that they are extremely happy that Akua Donkor has bought her ticket to the land of silence.

Source:Gh Page

