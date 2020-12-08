- Advertisement -

The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has come to say that the NDC are having good results from all parts of the country.

At this point in the electoral process as votes are being counted, the two major political parties have come out to assure their supporters of possible victory ahead of official declaration by the EC.

John Mahama in a tweet amid the heat moments of the vote counts and collation across all the polling centres in the country has thanked all voters for coming out in their numbers to vote for him.

He again established that he’s amazed by the very good results from all parts of the country. However, the NDC party supporter needs to remain alert and focused as we enter the results collation stage.

Below is the Tweet of John Mahama;

“Thank you for coming out to vote in today’s election. Very good results from all parts of the country. We must continue to remain vigilant as we enter the results collation stage. Let’s stay focused and ROAR to the end,”