We are in the 8th month, what has NDC done for Ghana?- Miracles Aboagye questions

By Mzta Churchill

Top member of the New Patriotic Party, Miracles Aboagye has questioned the achievements of the NDC government since they assumed office.

Miracles Aboagye has said that during the period the NDC was in opposition, they used to brag that should they be given the nod, they would ensure the lives of Ghanaians become better.

However, the 2024 communications director of the Bawumia campaign claims things are still the same under the NDC governemtn.

He said “The cabinet ministers including Sam George, my friend Felix, Joyce Bawa were all on Twitter saying that if the president wants to stop Galamsey, he needs only two weeks. They said no serious president in this country, who truly wants to stop Galamsey would not do it”.

The NPP bigwig expressed shock, stating that “That is why when I came in the morning, and I heard the NDC people saying we are now going to embark on a ruthless campaign, I am confused. What were they doing all this time? For the past few months, what were they doing?”

According to Miracles Aboagye, “Were we not here when I came to sit here and told you that the NDC government has not done a single new thing in the fight against Galamsey? Not new, not one, you can’t mention one. Mention one new thing, one new strategy that the NDC government has initiated since coming to office in the fight against Galamsey.”

