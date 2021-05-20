The alleged baby daddy of Shemima Akua Adams has made more staggering revelations to prove he is legally married to her and have a child together.

This follows a counter-response by the former Date Rush contestant denying she’s married to any man.

It will be recalled that a man identified as Seidu popped up earlier in the week to allege that he is the husband of Shemima. He also claimed that they have been married for several years and even have a 6 years old son together.

Shemima in an interview confirmed she has a son of 6-years-old. She however indicated that her relationship with her baby daddy failed because he was very abusive and her family did not approve of their union.

Following this, Seidu has hit back at Shemima in a new video to set the records straight.

First of all, he rejected the allegations of abuse saying they were false. He admitted that although they occasionally had some misunderstanding, he never got physical with Shemima.

On her denial of their marriage, Seidu insisted he’s the husband of Shemima, who he has got hitched to with two gold rings.

Seidu added that he funded Shemima’s education, met most of her needs as well as gave her GHC,1000 every week for herself and their son’s upkeep.

He stated that currently they live separately for some undisclosed reasons but the situation does not nullify the fact that they are still legally married couples.

Additional, he intimated he was still in touch with Shemima contrary to her claims that she’s lost contact with her baby daddy a long time ago. He went on to share a screenshot of his phone call records to back his statement.

Seidu noted that his major concern in this whole issue is that Shemima is not doing the right thing by telling the world the truth about her relationship status.

Aside from that, he would not have set out to make any statement publicly to challenge her.

Also, he noted that he does not hold any form of grudge against Ali because he was naive of Shemima’s relationship status before choosing her on Date Rush.