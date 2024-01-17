We are not getting men to propose to us – African lady based in the UK laments (Video)

- Advertisement -

A young and beautiful Nigerian lady who’s currently based in the UK has gone viral with her humble request to men.

In a short TikTok video, the young lady spoke on behalf of many ladies who are also facing the same problem.

READ ALSO: Trending video of the wedding that happened in the rain



According to her, men in the UK are not proposing to them.

The lady expressed that it’s now very tough to be a lady in the UK because no man is willing to commit to a serious romantic affair.

As humbly begged by the lady, men in the UK should start proposing to them because severe loneliness is taking a deep toll on them.

READ ALSO: I made my money from one hen and a cock – Cheddar alleges (Video)

READ ALSO: You’re a thief – Kevin Taylor fires and disgraces Cheddar; Exposes heavy secrets (Video)