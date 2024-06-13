type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWe are not poor - Abigail's family fires as fight with Afronita...
News

We are not poor – Abigail’s family fires as fight with Afronita intensifies (Screenshot)

By Armani Brooklyn
Grid of Afronita-Abigal-and-parents
Afronita-Abigal-and-parents

The ongoing fight between Afronita and Abigail’s family has consequently opened a can of worms.

In an exclusive interview with Rashad on Rash Hour on GhPage TV, Kofi Mahama disclosed that the tension between Afronita’s parents and Abigail’s parents is so deep that they both came to the UK on different flights.

According to him, just like many Ghanaians out there, he had no idea that there were issues between the parents of the two until he was informed by someone from Afronita’s camp identified as Maame Araba Smiley.

Grid of Afronita-mum-Kofi-mahama-and-Afronita
Afronita-mum-Kofi-mahama-and-Afronita

As the fight keeps gaining momentum, a family member of Abigail who has insisted on remaining anonymous has also fumed that they are not as poor as Afrinita and her family think.

During a chat with IG blogger Tutugyagu, the lady who presented herself as Abigail’s Aunty and is currently based in the US accused Afronita and her mother of bullying Abigail and her mother Evelyn.

In the chat, she recounted how a lot of money was used to vote for Abigail to win the 14th edition of TV3’s Talented Kids show.

Read the chat below to know more…

Stay tuned for more on this developing story…

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, June 13, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
1.9mph
40 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways