We are not poor – Abigail’s family fires as fight with Afronita intensifies (Screenshot)

The ongoing fight between Afronita and Abigail’s family has consequently opened a can of worms.

In an exclusive interview with Rashad on Rash Hour on GhPage TV, Kofi Mahama disclosed that the tension between Afronita’s parents and Abigail’s parents is so deep that they both came to the UK on different flights.

According to him, just like many Ghanaians out there, he had no idea that there were issues between the parents of the two until he was informed by someone from Afronita’s camp identified as Maame Araba Smiley.

As the fight keeps gaining momentum, a family member of Abigail who has insisted on remaining anonymous has also fumed that they are not as poor as Afrinita and her family think.

During a chat with IG blogger Tutugyagu, the lady who presented herself as Abigail’s Aunty and is currently based in the US accused Afronita and her mother of bullying Abigail and her mother Evelyn.

In the chat, she recounted how a lot of money was used to vote for Abigail to win the 14th edition of TV3’s Talented Kids show.

