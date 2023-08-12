“We are not responsible”: Nightclub Speaks as newly inducted nurse dies after she went to ‘bamba’ in club with big boys

- Advertisement -

Following the news of the unfortunate demise of a newly inducted nurse days ago, a nightclub has released a statement concerning the issue and they claim innocence.

The deceased was sadly found lifeless and evacuated by the Police in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. It was gathered that she had clubbed with friends after her induction, only for family and friends to receive a bad news as GhPage.com reported few days ago.

Copacapana nightclub in Ibadan, Oyo state, has distanced itself from the unfortunate demise of a newly inducted nurse. It was gathered that the body of the young nurse, Omoniyi Boluwatife, was discovered after a night outing in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

Boluwatife, a graduate of Lead City University was on Tuesday inducted into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria. Following her induction, the excited nurse decided to celebrate her recent induction into the nursing profession at a nightclub on Tuesday night before she died.

Reacting to the news, the management of the Copacapana nightclub has released a statement distancing itself from the sad event. The club in the statement noted that they cannot take responsibility for the sad event since it did not happen inside the premises.

Watch the video of her last moment below

Meanwhile, friends and concerned netizens have taken to the comments section to mourn the sad demise of the nurse.

Winnfunds said: “I know this girl in my school o, her induction was just two days ago guy, I couldn’t believe when I saw it for real, so sad.”

Photo man commented: “Two of her friends posted her picture that day and the next day I saw them post rip. I was shocked. Didn’t want to ask questions that’s why I didn’t chat them. She doesn’t look like girl with trouble. All she wanna do was to celebrate her win. Rip to her.”

Olu Daniel added: “This shalaye wey you just make now fit land you inside trouble if men catch you.”

Arab Bucknor added: “The club should have a CCTV footage at least; so the right people can know who she left the club with and ask questions. Nobody deserve this. Anyways may her soul Rest In Peace.”