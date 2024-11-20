“We are not selling our daughter” – Bride’s brother returns bride price, issues stern warning to in-laws

A trending video that has since received mixed reactions from social media users captures the moment a bride’s brother returned the bride price and issued a stern warning to his in-laws, emphasizing that the family isn’t selling their daughter.

The bride’s brother was seen in the widely shared video asking for the family’s attention while holding out the white envelope containing the bride’s payment.

We are not selling our daughter Brides brother returns bride price issues stern warning to in laws

To indicate that they were not selling their daughter, he said the family would return the bride’s money to the groom rather than his family.

The man gave the envelope to the groom, who knelt to receive parental blessings. He added that his parents had blessed the couple and he believed the groom’s family would care for and nurture their daughter.

He urged the in-laws to take good care of their daughter and to bless the couple.