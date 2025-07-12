‘We are ready to face them” – Hawa Koomson before her attack

Yesterday, the former Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson, was assaulted during the parliamentary election rerun at the Ablekuma North Constituency.

According to her, the incident was a targeted attack by individuals she claims were affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in an interview following the chaos that marred the electoral process at the St. Peter’s Society Methodist Church polling station in Odorkor, Madam Koomson confirmed that she was physically assaulted.

A video from the incident that has been trending on social media since yesterday shows how the macho pushed Hawa Koomson down and later landed heavy kicks on her like a petty thief.

Amidst the heated debate it has generated online, a video that has resurfaced before the incident boldly captures the money the NPP firebrand declared that she and her party members are ready to face the NDC.

According to Hawa Koomson, they won’t allow the NDC to have a field day despite being in power and the NPP being in opposition.

