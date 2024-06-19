We are still married – Patpaa states as his German wife Liha Miller insists they are divorced

Ghanaian artist Justice Amoah, widely known as Patapaa, has broken his silence following recent claims made by his ex-wife, Liha Miller, regarding their marital status.

In a candid interview with Angel TV, Patapaa addressed Miller’s assertion that their marriage had ended.



He proceeded to reveal his displeasure with the public nature of her statements.

Recall that weeks ago, Miller claimed in an interview that their union did not work out and that she had initiated divorce proceedings since their separation a few months after their 2021 marriage.

However, during the live TV apperance, Patapaa expressed his frustration and questioned Miller’s actions while their divorce proceedings are still ongoing.

He specifically mentioned a video where Miller was seen in bed removing her underwear which he found inappropriate given their unresolved marital status.

Moreover, the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker raised concerns about Miller not wearing her wedding ring despite the marriage not being officially dissolved.

He emphasized his commitment to respecting the legal process of divorce and criticized Miller for not maintaining similar discretion.

Patapaa also diclsoed that he has maintained decorum amidst the divorce proceedings, stating that he is allowing the legal process to go on without further public comment.

He emphasized his respect for the judges handling their case and alluded to a desire for privacy during this sensitive period.